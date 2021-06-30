Shauna Lue Larsen Johnson, age 73, Mt. Pleasant peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven on June 24th, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Shauna was born in Mt. Pleasant, to Charles LaDon Larsen and Phyllis LaRue Allred Larsen, Chester. Shauna married Boyd Loftin Johnson December 9, 1966 in Chester, Ut. They enjoyed 54 yrs together and raised six children.
Shauna enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to hangout with her grankids always joking, teasing and arm wrestling with them. She was always the life of the party. Shauna enjoyed sewing and making things with plastic canvas. She loved doing word searches and reading books. She loved collecting rabbits and frogs. She was always rearranging her bookshelves and nick-nacks. She will forever be loved and missed by her family.
Shauna is survived by her husband Boyd- brother Karl Larsen-Nephi, five children. Rydell (Jeanie) Johnson-Spanish Fork, Jared (Jennifer) Johnson-Las Vegas, Cindy (Terry) Gleason-Coalville, Stephanie (Troy) Spring City, Brandon (Jenny) Johnson, Spring City, 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Shauna is preceded in death by her daughter Wendy, her parents, twin sister Donna, sister Paulette and brother Russell.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 4th Ward Chapel. Viewings will be held Monday July 5, 2021 from 6-8 p.m at Rasmussen Mortuary and Tuesday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.