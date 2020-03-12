1968~2020
Shawntal Maddox Varley, 51, passed away after complications from a devastating three year illness. She fought her best fight till the end Feb. 6, 2020.
Shawntal was born July 9, 1968, to Roy and Modrae Maddox, in Redondo Beach California.
After moving from California, she spent her childhood in Salt Lake City and Mt. Pleasant City. It was there she met Kelly Anderson. They were together through their school years, and were married in 1988.
After graduating from Cosmetology school, Kelly and Shawntal made their home in Moroni, where she opened a salon in her home for several years. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Lexie Joe and Kaylee Marie. Kelly and Shawntal later divorced, but remained friends.
Shawntal always loved the outdoor life in Utah, if it was hiking, fishing, camping or camp fire nights at the cabin in “Joes Valley” she loved the beauty of nature.
When Shawntal left Utah and moved to Mesquite Nevada in 1996, she instantly loved the desert. She worked many good jobs during the 12 years she lived in Mesquite, including management of the new “Ramada Inn” hotel.
That manager position led to a job offer at the south rim of the “Grand Canyon” in Arizona, where she worked as the food and beverage manager at the “El Tovar” and “Bright Angel” restaurants and lodges.
While working there, she met Kevin “Kbar” Varley. He worked as top trail guide, mule handler and packer, and took the tourists down to the bottom of the canyon on mule-back, a true cowboy.
Shanwtal and Kbar fell in love, and shared many things including their love of nature. When he was offered a job at “Yosemite National Park” in California they were excited to go there together.
They had many friends, old and knew, that they would get together with. Shawntal loved them all and they loved her. She never met anyone that she couldn’t find the good in. She could fill a room with her light and her laughter, she will always be greatly missed.
Shawntal and Kbar were truly soul mates, so after being together for five years they got married in Sept. 2014, with the beauty of Yosemite as their backdrop. After the wedding they found another beautiful place to make their home, “Mammoth Lakes” ski resort in California.
Shawntal loved all her family deeply. She adored her two smart and beautiful daughters and was so proud of their accomplishments, and the wonderful people they turned out to be. She also enjoyed getting to know her new son-in-law Kyle.
Kbar was her love, her rock, biggest supporter and was always by her side. She loved her parents, Kevin’s parents, and many dear friends. Now she is with everyone she loved that went before her, her grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Shawntal is survived by her husband, Kevin “Kbar” Varley; daughters, Lexie Joe Anderson; and Kaylee (Kyle) Marie Hatch, both of Sanpete County; parents, Roy and Modrae Maddox, Mesquite, NV; in-laws, Ken and Sharon Varley, Florida; and many loving relatives and friends.
Even though our hearts are broken, we know dear daughter we will see you again. We all love you to the moon and back, and will always miss you.