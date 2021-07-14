1936-2021
Sherey Leann Gabbitas went out with a bang on July, 4 2021 in her home in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Let freedom ring!
Sherey was born September 27, 1936 in Emery, Utah and was the only daughter of Andrew and Leta Christiansen. She was raised in Provo, Utah and married her sweetheart Gary Kenneth Gabbitas on February 10, 1956. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 10, 1974. They were married for 64 wonderful years.
Sherey and Gary raised their three children Val, Lonnie, and Kristy in North Ogden, Utah. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always taking care that all was well at home. She was a fantastic cook and homemaker.
Sherey had a firecracker and spunky personality. She was full of life and love for others. She was a talented crafter, and enjoyed tole painting, sewing, quilting, embroidery and more. She was an avid reader and loved books. She was a socialite and could often be found going to lunch with her friends, golfing, and bowling in a league with her husband.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings. She especially enjoyed teaching children in primary. Later she was a superb Relief Society teacher.
Sherey was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Leta Christiansen and brother, Kelton Christiansen.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Gabbitas, brothers Clark (Diane) Chrstiansen, Drew (Ruth) Christiansen, her sons and daughter Val (Malia) Gabbitas, Lonnie (Roxane) Gabbitas, and Kristy (Doug) Green, her grandchildren, Audrey (Matthew) Stokes, Annie (Cameron) Drommond, Garrett (Tami) Gabbitas, Jake (Lisa) Gabbitas, Chase Gabbitas, Kaydee (José) Romero Jason (KaeAnn) Gabbitas, Rochell (Tyson) Barrett, Tabatha (Llvarrious) Gabbitas, Timothy Gabbitas, Amanda (Josh) Orton, Annalyn (Buck) Barney, Hannah (Jordan) Ruth Pond, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Thursday July 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery (800 S 100 E) Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.