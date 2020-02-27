1939 ~ 2020
SALT LAKE CITY — Sherrill Tidwell Christensen, 80, peacefully passed away with loving family by her side Feb. 21, 2020. She has joined the love of her life and eternal companion just five short weeks after they were separated in this earthly life.
Sherrill Luacine was born June 6, 1939, to Earl and Nina Tidwell, in Moroni, joining her five-year-old sister, Nina LaRue, to make their family complete. She had a happy childhood, filled with the love and devotion of wonderful parents.
In Sherrill’s later teen years she hooked up with “Us 10”, forming a bond of friendship that grew ever stronger for the remainder of their lives.
After graduating from Moroni High School, Sherrill attended Snow College. She was crowned Snow Queen on the very night her high school sweetheart proposed to her. “Oh Happy day!”
Sherrill and Bernell were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints July 18, 1958.
In March 1959, the couple moved to Salt Lake City, where they were blessed with three children, Connie McBride, Craig (Julie) Christensen; and Colette (Terry) McBride.
Over the years their family continued to grow in number and in love as they were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, who have been the loves of the lives.
Sherrill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life and filled many callings in the Parleys Stake including Primary president, stake primary presidency member twice, Relief Society counselor and homemaking leader.
Sherrill was a true ministering sister long before the calling was created, being a friend to all she came to know in her ward, neighborhood and workplace.
She was employed by the University of Utah as a secretary in the department of educational psychology for 30 years. She enjoyed her association with students, friends and colleagues, who often lingered at her desk a few minutes longer than necessary to brighten their day with her enchanting humor and natural kindness.
Sherrill truly lived every minute of her 80 years. She found great joy in the little things and celebrated whatever brought happiness to those she loved. But her greatest gift and accomplishment of all was her ability to love and be loved unconditionally. She leaves a hole that no other can fill, but all who crossed her path are better for having known her.
Sherrill was preceded in death by her parents, sister, LaRue; and her loving husband, all who are now enjoying a reunion more joyful than we could ever imagine.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., at the Parleys Stake Center, 1870 Parleys Canyon Blvd, Salt Lake City. Family will be receiving visitors from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.
Interment will be in the Moroni Cemetery.
