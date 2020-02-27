1949 ~ 2020
MT. PLEASANT — Sidney “Sid” Irvin Barney, 71, passed away surrounded by family Feb. 23, 2020, at the Veteran’s Memorial Hospital, Salt Lake City.
Sid was born June 29, 1949, to Vaughn William and Betty Maurine Stansfield Barney, Mt. Pleasant.
He graduated from North Sanpete High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, and continued his service until 1977.
Sid was a good cook. He could bake a mean cake. He also enjoyed being outdoors, doing yardwork and chopping wood. He was a devoted son and took care of his parents in their later years.
Sid is survived by his siblings, William “Bill” Barney, Mt. Pleasant; Elizabeth “Beth” Hill, Ephraim; and Sherrie (Wayne) Dill, Moore, OK; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Calli Oldroyd; and her infant son; and great niece, Julie Oldroyd.
Funeral services will be held Friday Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West. Viewings will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant; and Friday, from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m., prior to services at the church.
Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.