1935~2020
MT. PLEASANT — Tommy W. Tucker, 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away May 18, 2020, in his home after a long battle with cancer.
Tom was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Boulder, Colorado, to Royal Winn and Carrie Tucker.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Loralee (Kelly) Holden; daughter-in-law, Ally Tucker; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Royal Winn and Carrie Tucker; brother, Dennis Tucker; and sons, Steve Tucker and Tony Tucker.
Tom was a graduate of Wasatch Academy, where he later served for several years on the Board of Trustees. He was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, and as a member of multiple organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, and Shriner.
A viewing was held at his home, 366 South 300 West, Mt. Pleasant, UT; on Friday, May 22.
The graveside service was held in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
