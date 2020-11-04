Tracy Jean Larsen, 56, returned to her loving Heavenly Father on October 29, 2020.
Tracy was born on February 14, 1964 to Bert and Elva Porter. She married the love of her life, Chad Larsen, October 25, 1986. Together they raised their two beautiful daughters, Candice (Larsen) Holman and Lindsay (Larsen) Wootton in Spring City, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti, UT Temple on their 20th wedding anniversary, October 25, 2006.
Tracy dedicated her life to helping special needs children. She started her career as a Paraprofessional with the North Sanpete School District in 1992. She touched the lives of many students over her 28 years of service.
Tracy was a devoted grandmother. She loved to go swimming, to the park, having sleepovers, reading and singing with her grandkids. Oftentimes you could catch her climbing through the playplace at McDonald's. Her grandkids were her everything. She had always dreamed of becoming a grandma. She was loved deeply by her 3 beautiful grandkids, Keerah (Cook), Braylin (Wootton) and Dreyson (Wootton).
Tracy is survived by her husband Chad; children, Candice (Layne) Holman and Lindsay (Brady) Wootton; three grandchildren; mom, Elva Porter and sister, Kim (Dale) Sanderson.
Preceded in death by her dad, Bert Porter, grandma, Norma Jansson, aunt, Betty Jansson and great uncle, George Porter.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 6 from 6:00 to 8:00pm and Saturday, November 7 from 9:30-10:30am and Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com
The State of Utah and Tracy's family ask if you are attending please wear a mask.