1929~2020
SPRING CITY — Vaughn S. Thompson passed away at home surrounded by loved ones March 19, 2020.
Vaughn was born in Spring City, UT; April 25, 1929, to James Ernest Thompson and Anna Christine Sorensen.
He married Caroljoy Noorda on Nov. 7, 1952, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 25, 1971.
He was the best dad in the world to LuAnn (Jim) Bennett, Lorie (Dave) Howley and Vonda (Bryan) Strain. Grandpa to Jenifer, Lorie, Daniel, Merrinda, Kamie, Tiffani, Michael, Amberly, and Joshua. He had 16 great- grandchildren. He was loved by everyone who knew him!
He served for four years in the Korean War and worked for Kennecott Copper Mine for 28 years. He loved serving for 17 years in the Manti Temple.
Vaughn enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing his guitar with his band, ‘The Old Timers’, at different Assisted Living Centers. He adored his family and cherished his testimony of The Savior and his gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 65 years, nine siblings, great-granddaughter, Abby Lu Thompson; and grandson-in-law Tyson Thursby.
We would like to thank Gunnison Home Health/Hospice and especially Jessica Shepherd, who helped take such good care of him.
We are very sad to say that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a graveside service will be held with immediate family only.
We know dad deserves so much more and loved social gatherings, so an announcement will be made after the outbreak is over to invite friends and family to hold a celebration of his life.
