Viola L. Petersen 92, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on October 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to George Lake and Agnes Maria Guymon Lake on July 14, 1928. She is the youngest of 13 children. She was an avid quilter. She quilted most of her life. One of her favorite things to do with all the quilts she made was to give them to her family and friends.
Viola was a long standing member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP). She enjoyed working in many different positions over the years. The highlight of her month was going to club and playing games with her friends. She also loved to volunteer in many positions over the years. She especially liked working in the local voting booth.
Viola is survived by her son Charles Mortensen; daughter-in-law, Cathy Mortensen; sons, Earl (Shelly) Petersen, and Jay (Nancy) Petersen. 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and many other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Don L. Petersen; her parents and siblings; daughter-in-law Linda Mortensen; sons, Val Dean Mortensen, Eugene Mortensen, and Johnny Rosquist; daughter, Teresa Marie Petersen.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020, at the Spring City Cemetery. Viewings, Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday November 5, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant (96 N. 100 W.). Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com