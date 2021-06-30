Nov. 27, 2001 – June 25, 2021
Weston Lane Peterson, 19, ended his mortal journey June 25, 2021, due to a tragic accidental drowning. Weston grew up in Indianola, Utah surrounded by family, friends, teachers, and loving church leaders.
Weston was a hard worker and loved to be outdoors. Being in the mountains riding his horse, Nightmare, camping or hunting is where he preferred to spend his time. He loved to bow hunt and was confident each year that he would get the "BIG" one. He always had a smile on his face and tried to make people happy. His personality and laugh were infectious. He had a loving heart and a cowboy spirit. He was unashamed to wear Wrangler Jeans and cowboy boots anywhere. He was a true cowboy and most would agree that he was born 100 years too late.
He was employed by MKJ Construction pulling fiber and loved working outdoors and getting dirty. Weston was always the first one to jump in on a new adventure. He took challenges to a new level and tried to outdo himself and others. No matter what the topic of conversation was, Weston thought he was right and would defend himself to the end. He picked up the guitar and taught himself how to play, but preferred that no one knew about this talent.
Weston had so many friends with whom he spent countless hours hanging out, playing basketball or video games, but mostly he enjoyed goofing around and spending time with his girlfriend, Haylee.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Weston will never be forgotten: he has left a legacy of love and loyal friendship that will be carried in our hearts forever. Our families and community have lost an amazing young man. Weston, we are forever grateful for the experiences and memories we've had with you. Until we meet again, rest in peace. We love you.
Weston is survived by his father, Erik (Jolynn) Peterson, his mother, Rebecca (Tim) Johnston, sister Lacey (Zach) Lofgreen, niece Atlys, nephew Gryffyn, and brothers, Cody, Dustin, Tyson as well as stepsiblings, Brayden Morris and Brooklyn Morris. He also leaves behind too many friends and family to name or count.
A graveside service will be held on July 2, 2021 at the Fairview City Cemetery at 11:00 am. Visitations will be held at Rasmussen Mortuary 96 N 100 W, Mt Pleasant, Ut on Thursday, July 1st, from 6-8 pm for those who would like to pay respects to the Johnston family and Friday, July 2nd from 9-10:30 for those who would like to pay respects to the Peterson family.