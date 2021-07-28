Have you got “Olympic Fever?” Me neither. Well, maybe a little. My fever temperature is rising gradually, I think.
Every time I’ve plopped down on the couch to watch some of the sporting events, I’ve quite enjoyed it – except for water polo, watching Team USA get beat in basketball by France, and seeing “my girl” Katie Ledecky miss the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle swim. I could go on, but that’s enough exceptions to my enjoyment for now.
I’m sorry that water polo doesn’t seem to hold my interest. I tried to get into it. I really did. But, it just didn’t happen. I got tired of watching it. My mind wandered. I wondered what infomercial might be on another channel that would be more interesting than what I was watching.
I know this isn’t true for everyone but, I remember this quote from Olympics past: “The Summer Olympics – the only time Americans care about swimming.”
These Olympics are referred to as the “32nd Olympiad.” I got curious about that. What the heck is an Olympiad?
As it turns out, unsurprisingly, the ancient Greeks are the ones who invented the four-year interval system for having this sporting hubbub. This was started hundreds of years before Jesus walked the earth. (776BC)
So an Olympiad is a four-year period associated with “the Games.” The modern Olympics got started in 1896. So, we’re in the 32nd four-year period since then.
The Tokyo games look good and sound good on TV, as long as you don’t look at the empty seats in the stands or listen for the roar of crowds. I feel sorry for Japan hosting the games this time around. The pandemic has kind of thrown a wet blanket on the huge event. They’re doing the best they can, but it’s tough.
This probably would have been a good year for Sanpete to host the summer games. Why not?
Sanpete is a natural in many ways for hosting the summer games. The Central Utah Correctional Facility would be perfect for the Olympic Village. It’s secure and already well staffed.
To empty the place out to make room for the athletes, we could just hand out $5,000.00 to each inmate and turn them loose. We would have them promise that they’d report back in a month. Some of the money given out would be plowed back into the local economy in the form of the purchase of used cars and gasoline.
The inmates who aren’t true to their promise to return would… well – we just wouldn’t worry about them. Given the trend of prisons being a “growth industry,” the facility’s beds would fill up again in no time.
Wouldn’t it be fun to go to the Snow College Stadium and the local high school athletic fields to watch Olympic track and field events? We don’t need gigantic venues with thousands of butts in seats to be successful, especially this year. The big money is in the television broadcasts.
The same goes for the swimming pool competitions. Really, how many spectator seats do we need for water polo at the Activities Center at the college?
I’m thinking there’s another major twist that might be worth thinking about for the Games. Let me set this idea up for you.
The phenomenal cost and amount of practice and training for the athletes is unbelievable. It’s amazing to see the intricate and precise routines that the gymnasts display and the skills that the other athletes present.
When a mistake is made, it’s heartbreaking. If there hadn’t been so much preparation, those mistakes wouldn’t be so tragic.
What I have thought about is the idea that participation in the Olympics should be like jury duty. Under this scenario, average people from each country would, by luck of the draw, be entered into the Olympics.
Wouldn’t this be more fair and return the games to the concept of pure amateurs competing? There wouldn’t be near the controversy about doping with performance enhancing drugs and the like.
How tough would it be to let some guys and girls “off the street” hop onto a horse and lope around a jumping course? Cycling? — “Here’s your bike, follow that motorcycle and lets see how you do.” Basketball? — Self-Explanatory. Badminton and table tennis? — Need I say more?
I admit that gymnastic events like “floor exercise” and “balance beam” – and okay — “bars” and “vault,” etc. would have an entirely different look with less trained (a lot less trained) participants. However, I believe that the “entertainment factor” would still be there.
Consider that many viewers, usually the unsophisticated ones, like me, are watching and waiting for the occasional booboo or inevitable embarrassing fall. In a remotely, strange way, for some, it’s a lot like watching a NASCAR race.
So, therefore, with pure, untrained amateurs performing gymnastics, for example, there would constantly be falls and crashes.
The number of viewers would likely rise for all events – especially if the skimpy costumes were continued in many of the sporting events. Let’s talk about beach volleyball and diving. On second thought, let’s not.
If Sanpete were to win a bid to host the Olympics, I would be in favor of bringing back some of the sports which have been discontinued over the years. Isn’t it time to bring back croquet, tug-of-war, rope climbing and “plunge for distance?”
Well, I think you get the idea. We just might have to start thinking outside the Olympic box of yesteryear. There are ideas and new twists that might be ripe for the picking.
When Paris hosts the games in 2024, you might get a letter giving you the possibility of being on the podium with a medal around your neck as the national anthem plays. And you might have only fallen down 10 times during your gymnastics routine. — — Merrill