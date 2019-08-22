Personal SSA earnings record affects financial future

BALTIMORE, MD — Social Security is an earned benefit. The earnings history provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA) is a record of a person’s progress toward their benefits.
Social Security keeps track of personal earnings so SSA can pay out the benefits a person has earned over their lifetime. This is why reviewing the Social Security earnings record is so important.
If an employer didn’t properly report just one year of an employee’s work earnings to the SSA, the employee’s future benefit payments from Social Security could be less than they should be. Over the course of a lifetime, that could cost a person tens of thousands of dollars in retirement or other benefits to which they may be entitled.
Sooner is definitely better when it comes to identifying and reporting problems with an earnings record. As time passes, a person may no longer have easy access to past tax documents, and some employers may no longer exist or be able to provide past payroll information.
While it’s the responsibility of a person’s employers, both past and present, to provide accurate earnings information to Social Security so their employees get credit for the contributions they have made through payroll taxes, employees should still inform SSA of any errors or omissions that are found.
Each employee is the only person who can look at their lifetime earnings record and verify that it’s complete and correct.
The easiest and most efficient way to validate a person’s earnings record is to visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to set up or sign in to their own my Social Security account.
Everyone should carefully review each year of their listed earnings and compare them to their own records, such as W-2s and tax returns, to confirm them. Keep in mind that earnings from this year and last year may not be listed yet. Notify the SSA right away if any errors are spotted by calling 1-800-772-1213.
More detailed instructions on how to correct a Social Security earnings record can be found online at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf.
Remember, everyone can access important information like this any time, online at www.socialsecurity.gov and do much of their business with SSA online.