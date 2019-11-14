Plan ahead for amaryllis blooms all winter long

MUKWONAGO, WI — Let amaryllis fill the home with flowers for the holidays and keep the blossoms coming all winter long. When planting several different types of amaryllis bulbs, from both the southern and northern hemisphere, growers can be sure to get a long-lasting, colorful show that will brighten the mood and surroundings throughout the winter months.
Kick off the holiday season with amaryllis bulbs that are imported from growers in Peru. As the U.S. enters autumn, it’s springtime in South America, and these bulbs are eager to start blooming. Pot them up before early November for flowers in December.
Amaryllis varieties grown in the southern hemisphere include deep red Mandela, frosty white Denver, coral-pink Bolero and two-tone Charisma. Combine these impressive blossoms with greens, poinsettias, candles and other holiday décor, or give them as living gifts to friends, family and neighbors.
Most amaryllis bulbs that are grown in the U.S. are imported from Holland, and their natural bloom time is January through March. Exactly when the flowers will open is impossible to predict.
The best strategy is to choose a number of different varieties and plant them three-to-four weeks apart during November, December and January. This way there will always be flowers coming into bloom.
Plan a winter filled with amaryllis blossoms by referring to the Longfield Gardens’ article found online at www.longfield-gardens.com/article/When-Will-Your-Amaryllis-Bloom, for insight on when different amaryllis varieties will bloom.
Start the indoor flower display with an early bloomer such as Evergreen, which is always quick to break out of dormancy. Its flowers have narrow, lime/chartreuse petals on 20-inch plants. Enjoy the impressive display as each bulb produces two stems with four-to-six blooms.
Minerva’s extra-large, cherry-red flowers have a white star in the middle and an apple green throat. They are eye-catching from afar and spectacular up close. Apple Blossom is a long-time favorite with snow-white petals brushed with pink and a lime green throat. Or grow a double amaryllis such as Double King with layers of burgundy-red petals and up to a dozen flowers.
Enjoy some of the more unusual amaryllis colors and flower styles by planting varieties such as Naranja, with its tropical red-orange blossoms or Sweet Nymph, a romantic double amaryllis with stunning, coral-pink petals. Add elegance to an indoor garden with Picotee. Its eight inch flowers are white with a thin red line around each petal.
As winter turns to early spring, celebrate with an explosion of indoor blooms from Red Pearl, Spartacus and other proven performers. The velvety, burgundy-red flowers of Red Pearl have a deep maroon throat that sets off the glittering gold stamens. Spartacus turns heads with its crimson petals and bold white stripes.
Display the amaryllis on a mantle, kitchen counter or entryway table where it can be watched as the amazing show of the first sprout appears, followed by buds and the spectacular trumpet-shaped blooms. Amaryllis are also beautiful, long-lasting cut flowers.
For best selection, order bulbs early and store them in a cool, dry, dark place until ready to plant. Once the bulbs have been potted, place them in a warm, bright location, flower buds should appear in about six-to-10 weeks.
Protect yourself from the winter blahs by investing in amaryllis. Growers can count on their big flowers and bright colors to lift their spirits and ease the way to spring.
About Myers
Melinda Myers has written numerous books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds and Blooms magazine and was commissioned by Longfield Gardens for her expertise to write this article.
