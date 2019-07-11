Remove hassles from daily watering

MUKWONAGO, WI — Proper watering is key to gardening success, but untangling and dragging heavy hoses across the yard, smashing delicate flowers and young vegetable plants along the way is a common occurrence in many yards. If this describes your escapades when watering garden beds and planters, it may be time to look for some time-saving solutions that reduce the hassle of hand watering.
Protect edging plants, especially those at the corner of the bed with hose guides. Colorful wine bottles inverted over a section of rebar anchored in the ground can work as hose guides. Or invest in some functional or decorative hose guides available for sale.
Connecting and disconnecting the hose to the faucet, inadequate length of hoses, and nozzles can be a source of aggravation. Washers disappear, connections loosen, and leaks occur. Invest in quick-connectors that allow all these connections to be make with a simple click.
Clear the hose clutter off patios, decks and walks while keeping them easily accessible for daily watering. A hose reel allows the easy wind up of the hose out of sight near a faucet. These are often mounted on the wall or are unsightly and bulky devices with wheels that can still be a bit unwieldy. Evaluate the design and ease of use before investing.
An automatic reel that retracts the hose quickly and easily or a lightweight portable model may be just the solution. Irrigation equipment like the G.F. Italia Portable Reel Nozzle Hose available at gardeners.com is lightweight enough, allowing a person to carry 50 feet of hose that unravels just the length needed for watering various garden beds or containers on the deck.
Coil hoses are designed to expand when filled with water then retract into a small size for clean, easy storage and portability. They eliminate the need to unwind and rewind long lengths of hoses every time for watering. Look for hoses made of long-lasting, kink-free materials that have superior coil memory for years of easy watering.
Make moving long stretches of hoses easier with featherweight and lightweight slim products. A featherweight hose can weigh as little as two and a half pounds, making it easier to move through the garden and back onto the reel or storage container.
Combine the convenience of storage and lightweight portability. That will minimize the need for maintaining hoses at every faucet while retaining the convenience. Look for products that allow a person to easily move their hose where it’s needed.
Expandable hoses allow the easy movement of hose from faucet to faucet for watering around the yard or for packing it in the RV when traveling.
Make proper watering a more convenient part of garden and container maintenance by investing in quality hoses, connectors and storage options. If it’s easy, people are more likely to water plants as needed and then store the hoses conveniently out of sight after each watering.
