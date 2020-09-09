SANPETE COUNTY—Police have arrested 22-year-old Farrah Kaye Workman of Riverton, Utah on multiple felony charges related to a pair of vehicle thefts at Skyline Mountain Resort August 30, 2020.
According to arrest documents a Sanpete County Sheriff’s officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at lot D11 in the subdivision. The victim claimed that 15 minutes after moving his vehicle someone stole it.
An ATV that didn’t belong to the victim was parked next to where the 2009 Mazda CX9 had been when it disappeared. The officer ran the vehicle identification number through Sanpete County dispatch and found that it was registered to Workman. At that point, the report states she became the primary suspect.
While searching the area for the stolen vehicle the officer was notified that the suspect had pulled in to the parking area of the resort’s golf course clubhouse in the missing car. Workman then apparently fled and the Mazda was located near 300 South Mountainville Highway.
The investigating officer discovered that Workman had stolen a second vehicle from another victim. The second victim told police that she had left the Mazda at the clubhouse, ran onto his property, and stole his white Ford Ranger.
Workman reportedly drove the truck across Mountainville Highway, and in the process “destroyed an $800 air compressor.” The second victim pursued Workman, who the abandoned the Ranger and fled back to the golf course clubhouse to get back in the Mazda she had stolen before.
A third victim saw Workman attempting to leave in the car again and tried to stop her by blocking her path. The affidavit states that, “Farrah didn’t stop, but continued to drive the white Mazda at the third victim.” The person had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by Workman as she fled.
The report states that after talking to a witness who lived in the second victim’s home, and reviewing surveillance footage, it was found that Workman had been at the house before stealing the Ranger.
Footage showed that after stealing the white Mazda, Workman stopped in front of the second victim’s home and made entry through an unlocked front door. According to the witness, they confronted Workman in the home.
Workman asked the witness for permission to use the restroom, after which she left. The officer surmised that due to the fact that Workman later returned to steal the Ford Ranger from the property, there was probable cause to believe that Farrah intended to commit a theft in the home, but that she didn’t think anyone was there.
After being read her Maranda rights, Workman admitted to police that she had taken the Mazda. In an unusual twist, after being arrested and during an interview at the Sanpete County Jail, Workman admitted to police that the previous day she had gone in to the pasture owned by the second victim and rode their horse.
During the course of the investigation, police found that Workman had a criminal background that included offenses similar to the ones she was being charged with and that her driver’s license had been suspended and that she had an outstanding warrant out of Emery County.
Workman was booked on two counts of felony theft of a vehicle, one count of felony burglary of a residence, one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of criminal mischief, one count of driving on a suspended license, and one count of criminal trespass.