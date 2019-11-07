RMP offers fall safety tips in preparing for winter

SALT LAKE CITY — As the leaves turn, winter weather preparation begins. For some homeowners, this means trimming trees, taming overgrown gardens and cleaning the gutters. Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers that outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if safety is not put first.
“People often assume they know enough about electricity to keep themselves safe. However, accidents happen all of the time,” said Tom Davis, Rocky Mountain Power safety director. “Being alert and aware can keep you, your family and your home out of danger.”
Put safety on the fall clean-up list by following the following tips to keep yourself and family out of harm’s way:
1.) Treat all electric lines with caution. Even low-voltage lines and extension cords can be dangerous.
2.) Use only wooden and fiberglass ladders. Metal ladders conduct electricity.
3.) Inspect electric cords for fraying or broken plugs. Do not use cords or tools that are damaged.
4.) Never use electrical equipment or tools near a pool or other wet areas. Additionally, make sure outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter, designed to automatically disconnect if the tool comes into contact with water.
5.) Be aware and steer clear of overhead electrical wires when installing, removing, cleaning or repairing gutters.
6.) Use help when installing or adjusting a satellite dish or antenna. Make sure to be working at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.
7.) Use caution when trimming trees. If power lines run through or near the tree, do not attempt to trim it. Instead, call Rocky Mountain Power at (888) 221-7070.
8.) Underground power lines are just as dangerous as overhead ones. If any project involves digging, make sure the locations of underground power lines are marked. Call 811 to have underground utilities located and marked for free.
For more safety tips or to order free Rocky Mountain Power safety materials, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/safety.