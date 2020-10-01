Robert Charles Anderson
1936—2020
Robert Charles Anderson joined the heavenly choir on September 22nd, 2020. He was born on December 13th, 1936 to Jesse Christian Anderson and Fern Viola Barrett in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After graduating from East High School in 1955, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving honorably as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He had a passion for flying and later in life joined the Civil Air Patrol.
Upon completing his military service, Robert worked as a meter reader for Utah Power and Light and served a Stake mission in Salt Lake City. He married Robin Hansen in 1965 and together they had 4 children: Robert, Rama, Renae, and Raelyn. His children remember his love for singing, especially where the acoustics were best—in the shower.
He later worked for Hansen Oil as a trucker, in the research department at Kennecott Copper Mines, and as a sales rep for School Specialty Supply Co. eventually returning to school to earn a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University.
Robert enjoyed fishing and hiking and was an avid lover of photography and poetry. He raised his family in Bountiful, Utah and later moved to St. George, Utah for a time, finally settling in Spring City where he wrote poetry, enjoyed the outdoors, walks, hikes, and photographing the wildlife that frequented his yard.
He will be remembered and missed by his children Robert R. Anderson (Julie), Rama Allred (Rodney), Renae Lipscomb (J.R.), Raelyn Bell, grandchildren, and three siblings: Kenneth Anderson (Jenny), Elvona Goeckeritz (the late Raymond), and Ron Anderson. He is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of loving extended family and friends.
No words better sum the hope of his family than his own poem:
LIFE WILL GO ON
PARTING IS SAD BUT NOT PERMANENT YOU SEE
WE’LL MEET AGAIN, BOTH YOU AND ME
WHERE THE AIR IS FRESH, THE BREEZES SWEET....
DEATH IS NO END, LIFE WILL GO ON
WE’LL GREET EACH OTHER AND ETERNALLY, PERFECTLY BELONG.
DEATH IS NO END, LIFE WILL GO ON.
Viewing and Funeral services are scheduled for Monday September 28th, 2020. Viewing from 9:30-10:30 am; Funeral services at 11:00 am @ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetinghouse: 900 north Main Street, Spring City, Utah Funeral services are rendered through Rasmussen Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com