I’m wondering what the human to 4-wheeler ratio is in Sanpete County. It seems to me that there are huge numbers of 4-wheelers around the county. You can scarcely go anywhere without seeing one of these ATVs zipping around.
I admit that I’m not really too savvy about ATVs and ORVs and perhaps other “Vs” that may be out there. I mean really – what’s the difference between “off road” and “all terrain?” (I guess I could google it; but then I couldn’t ask the question.)
Another question I have is: What’s the difference between a “quad” and a “four-wheeler?” I hear people use those terms; but I don’t know the nuances. Many friends of mine just refer to their “machines” as “wheelers.” Wheeler is a fairly common surname in Sanpete. I can see some jokes that could be made; but as the old philosopher Ibn Gabirol said, “I am better able to retract what I did not say than what I did.”
We have a wheeler parked in our garage. It belongs to my son. It’s not the first one he’s had stored there. Ten plus years ago, he bought a Yamaha something or other. It was one of those racing kinds of machines that they sometimes have used in the barrel races as additional entertainment at the demolition derby.
Living “up north,” my son got into the computer classifieds on ksl.com
and found something that looked good to him. As luck would have it, the seller was in Sanpete County. He drove down and met the guy at our house.
After roaring up and down the street a time or two, money was plunked down and the deal was made. The machine was parked in my garage for safekeeping. My boy took off back to Utah County and said over his shoulder, “Go ahead and ride it if you want to Dad.”
A couple of days later, I asked the missus if she wanted to go for a ride on “the wheeler.” I was semi-surprised when she accepted the offer. She’s never been too big of a fan of vehicles that don’t have doors, seat belts and stereo systems.
So, we hopped on the machine and headed out the driveway. I popped the clutch and about put us on our rear ends before we ever got off the property. I hadn’t spent any real time on a 4-wheeler since I went as a leader with the older boy scouts to Little Sahara many years previous. As I recall, that trip was a success, unless you count the one kid who was injured and the one 4-wheeler wrecked rolling end over end down Sand Mountain.
All in all, that first ride went well. My wife thought the ride was nice and smooth (except for some of my gear shifts) and we had a good time. I could see why people want to own wheelers. They’re pretty easy to drive. (“Our” current wheeler has an automatic transmission.) And, importantly, they don’t tip over unless you do something to make them tip over.
My son’s current wheeler in our garage is a more conventional machine. Every “blue moon” or so, we’ll get on it and take a non-risky, calm ride on it. The tires don’t leave the ground and we’re not in danger of any speed limit violations.
One of my brothers bought a 4-wheeler many years ago. He made a pledge that he wouldn’t just let the machine sit in the garage. The idea came to him that he would ride, if at no other time, on the date of the full moon every month.
As far as I know, he’s gone on a wheeler ride every full moon date, that he’s been in town, for years and years running now. If someone asks him to do something that conflicts with his wheeler ride plans, he’ll often say, “I have a previous engagement.”
Another brother of mine had 4-wheelers for a long time. He took a spill and had some nagging long lasting aches and pains as a result. Regardless, he loved his time in the mountains on his wheelers. He passed away as a result of non-wheeler causes – heart attack.
It’s sad, but true, that there continues to be too many accidents with ATVs, some of which are tragic. Safety training courses are available and are especially important for children who drive ATVs.
I’m not sure when I’ll get a wheeler of my own. It’s tempting to just “join the club” and buy one. But if my kid is going to store his 4-wheeler in my garage; what’s the hurry? — Merrill