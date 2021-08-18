Sanpete County residents can look forward to “Fun for the Whole Herd” this weekend as the Sanpete County Fair gets underway.
This year’s fair will be held Aug. 20 through 28 at the Manti Fairgrounds, 64 W. 500 North, Manti. Events will include Open Class exhibits, rodeos, a demolition derby, musical performances and more.
Events during the next week will begin on Friday, Aug. 20, with the Fireman’s Challenge. This event brings together fire departments from around the Sanpete Valley to compete in timed events and drills with the hope of taking home cash prizes and trophies. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the big arena at the fairgrounds.
The annual Dutch Oven Cook-Off will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, with judging at 4:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase after the judging at $5 per plate. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Junior Rodeo will be held at the fairgrounds arena.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Sanpete Xtreme Moto will provide an evening of thrills and spills as pro motorcycle racers take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for cash prizes. Qualifying rounds will begin in the fairgrounds arena at 5 p.m. and the main event will follow at 8 p.m.
Artistic creations by Sanpete County citizens will be on display in the Exhibit Building beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. and continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26, 27 and 28.
The 4-H Exhibit building will also open to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. These exhibits will continue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26, 27 and 28.
On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 25, singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux will be featured live in concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and may be purchased at sanpetecountyfair.net. Opening for LeDoux will be Charley Jenkins.
More information can be found about fair events and tickets purchased at sanpetecountyfair.net.