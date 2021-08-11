The Sanpete County Fair will present singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux live in concert on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds, 500 N. Main, Manti. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30, and tickets may be purchased at sanpetecountyfair.net.
Opening for LeDoux will be Country music singer Charley Jenkins.
LeDoux began pursuing his dream of a music career at an early age, and even though he grew up in the shadow of his legendary father Chris LeDoux, he’s successfully carved his own path. “If I can be half the man he was I think I’ll be okay,” he says with an easygoing grin, “but when it comes to songwriting I’ve got to write my own story. I’ve played drums for years and got my first band when I was in junior high. I went on to play drums with my dad from 1998 until he passed away in 2005, and then I started doing solo gigs.”
Like his father’s music, LeDoux’s works are as expansive as the western sky he was raised under and celebrates the ranch lifestyle that is such an integral part of his heritage.
There’s an authenticity to his songs that brings our nation’s beloved Western culture to life, even for listeners who’ve never ventured onto the Great Plains.
“I’m proud to carry on the tradition and a lot of songs that I write are going to relate with songs that my dad wrote and recorded because I lived the same life,” LeDoux said. “I was born and raised on a ranch, which my family still owns outside of Kaycee, Wyoming. That was my life and it’s reflected in the songs I write. I just think back to those days working on a ranch and hanging out with my granddad who taught me how to drive a tractor, work cows and dream.”
LeDoux is well respected for his high-energy live shows that mix his Western roots with the rock-and-roll influences he acquired in his youth. He routinely headlines his own shows and has earned coveted opening slots with Toby Keith, Aaron Watson and Garth Brooks.
“We opened for Garth in Indianapolis last year and it was our first football stadium, which was crazy,” he said. “When people are coming out to our shows and spending their hard-earned money on a ticket, I don’t want to leave them disappointed. We’re going to give you a show and leave you wanting more. I’m always out of breath and soaking wet when we’re done, but it’s so much fun!”
Singer Charley Jenkins has country roots that run deep.
He was raised on a farm in Eastern Utah where he learned how to rope, ride and work hard. Life on the Jenkins farm revolved around cows, horses and, of course, rodeo. “Country is who and what I am. It is only natural for me to sing the songs that I love and relate to,” Jenkins said.
In the summer of 2001, Jenkins loaded up his truck with everything he owned and headed off to Nashville, Tennessee. It didn’t take him long to get his foot in the door in the country music industry. Jenkins was soon working on Music Row for a songwriting publishing company. It was here that Jenkins learned the “ins and outs” of the country business. He became personal friends with a number of Nashville “greats.”
Jenkins’ career has been gaining tremendous momentum as he has opened for many top 20 country headliners including LeAnn Rimes, Alan Jackson, Lonestar, Montgomery Gentry, Kellie Pickler, Taylor Swift, Josh Turner and many others. Jenkins has sung country music for tens of thousands. He has an unusual ability to customize his show to fit the personality of any crowd.