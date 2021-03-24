The Sanpete Pantry in Mt. Pleasant is pleased to announce the addition of three new members which will be serving on their Board of Directors. Fernando Montano, Heath Petersen and JoAnn Fenn join existing board members Doug Wilden, Heber Allen, Jeff Wallace and Randy Olsen as well as Vice Chairman Ken Krouge in directing future policies for the Sanpete Pantry. The board typically meets at regular intervals to set overall policies for management and oversight.
Fernando Montano holds positions at Snow College as Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. In addition to his new appointment to the Board of Directors at the Sanpete Pantry, Montano also serves as a board member at the Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.
Montano was ordained a deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City in 2017 and currently serves as a deacon For St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Ephraim. A Snow College alumnus, Montano went on to get a BS in Social Work from BYU in 2004 where he is currently working towards a Masters in Higher Education Leadership. Montano, along with his wife Hirais, their four children and four grandchildren live in Maroni, Utah.
Heath Petersen is an entrepreneur who is the founder and owner of X-Out Pest Services LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas. His business employs over a dozen people and services hundreds of customers.
Petersen is a graduate of Gunnison Valley High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from USU. Petersen currently lives in Sanpete County with his wife Jennifer and their six children. Petersen is an avid hunter, outdoorsman and adventurer.
JoAnn Fenn was a faculty member at the U of U School of Medicine where she taught medical microbiology to undergraduate students as well as medial and dental students. At the U of U, Fenn served as Division Chief in the Department of Pathology for the MLS division.
Fenn’s work took her to the far reaches of Cambodia, Viet Nam, and Africa where she worked with faculty instructors to update laboratory science curriculum and education methods. Fenn is the author of many publications in her field.
Fenn now lives in Spring City with her husband Glenn in a home that they spent eight years building. They are both volunteers at the Sanpete Pantry and spend time delivering Kids’ Paks, picking up food donations and helping with the mobile food outreach programs and food drives.