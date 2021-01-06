The Sanpete Food Pantry is serving more people than ever. Families with children are particularly in need, and the Sanpete Pantry has started a new campaign to raise funds to feed more kids.
This grassroots campaign is an effort to rally the people of our county to donate to the new “3 And Me” initiative. The campaign is a challenge of sorts; you rally 3 people to donate with you and your donation is matched with donations from these 3 friends, colleagues, or neighbors, with everyone giving the donation 4 times a year. That is a donation once a season, or once every 3 months from each person.
Marty McCain, director of fundraising at the Sanpete Pantry eagerly points out how these donations can add up quickly. With thousands of residents in Sanpete County who may be willing to share what they can spare the food pantry can reach its goal to feed hungry children for the sustainable future.
An estimated one in five children in the county are food insecure. The food pantry distributes “Kid Packs” to hundreds of children from the age of 4 through High School. The children receive breakfast and lunch and snacks for Saturday and Sunday with distribution being handled by the school they attend. Currently the Sanpete Pantry is providing 400 Kid Packs a week, at a cost to them of $8 per pack.
Newly elected Utah Gov. Spencer Cox from Fairview, along with Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson and their families, spent Saturday, January first in St. George volunteering at Utah Food Bank’s Southern Utah distribution center to kick off the gubernatorial inaugural events this week. “Now, one in five Utah children are facing hunger. Because so many schools closed due to COVID, some kids are not getting the breakfasts and lunches that our schools usually serve. Schools are doing the best they can to distribute grab-and-go meals ……but they need our continued support.” Lieutenant Governor Henderson was quoted as saying.
You can visit the Sanpete Pantry’s web page at sanpetepantry.org to donate or if you are in need of food assistance.
Donations to the Sanpete Pantry can be sent to the Sanpete Pantry, 1080 Blackhawk Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, UT 84647 or via Venmo.