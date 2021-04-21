The Sanpete Pantry’s first Mobil Food Drops started in Maroni on April 6th where the Pantry’s Mobile Truck Outreach program served 17 families. The following night, on April 7, the Sanpete Pantry set up delivery in Chester where they served 19 families. In addition to the Mobil Truck Outreach, the Mt. Pleasant facility of the Sanpete Pantry hosted 55 families the week of April 5.
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, the “Mobile Food Drop” from the Sanpete Pantry was in Ephraim across from the Verizon store at the trailer park. They were able to serve 29 families in Ephraim and helped 60 families at the main facility in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. The Sanpete Pantry in Mt. Pleasant is located at 1080 S. Blackhawk Blvd. and open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. “Sanpete Pantry is dedicated to helping those who are struggling financially in Sanpete County by providing the opportunity to obtain food and other resources at no cost to them with dignity and respect …”
“We would not been able to do this without all the generous support that we have received the last three or four months from the citizens of Sanpete County. We want to say thank you to all those who have supported us” reads a statement on the Sanpete Pantry’s Facebook page. Marty McCain, Director of Fundraising at the Sanpete Pantry recently initiated a grass roots effort to raise funds by rallying the people of our county to donate to the new “3 And Me” initiative. The campaign is a challenge of sorts; you rally 3 people to donate with you, and your donation is matched with donations from these 3 friends, colleagues, or neighbors, with everyone giving the donation 4 times a year. That is a donation once a season, or once every 3 months from each person.
McCain eagerly points out how these donations added up quickly, enabling the Sanpete Pantry to achieve the goal of assisting those in need with the new Mobile Food Drop program. With thousands of residents in Sanpete County who may be willing to share what they can spare the food pantry is reaching its goal to serve families in need all across the county.
Anyone that could use some help at this time can visit the Sanpete Pantry in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. For those unable to get to Mt. Pleasant on those days the Mobile Truck Outreach will be visiting communities in the evenings. Please check with the Sanpete Pantry at (435) 462 3006 to find times for scheduled community food drops.