Sanpete Valley Hospital has just been named as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, a national health care quality measurement company, for the third consecutive year.
For the past 11 years, the Chartis Center’s annual rankings have recognized outstanding performance among the nation’s rural facilities. Hospitals are scored in 36 independent indicators across eight categories, such as quality of care, patient outcomes, affordability, and financial efficiency.
This award is given to hospitals who scored the highest in the nation in areas like quality, cost, and patient experience. Each year, the rural hospitals are analyzed through the lens of something called the “Hospital Strength INDEX,” which is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States.
Hospitals like Sanpete Valley Hospital are considered the best in the nation at what they do and serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating and improving healthcare.
Aaron Wood, Sanpete Valley Hospital Administrator, says, “This achievement is a reflection of our constant commitment to provide quality healthcare to our community. Our caregivers provide exceptional care and dedication to our community, which allows them to stay closer to home for their healthcare needs.” This achievement is especially meaningful considering the current volatility of rural hospitals nationwide.
According to Chartis, nearly 25% of all rural hospitals are vulnerable to closure, and despite these national trends, no Intermountain rural hospitals in Utah have been closed.
That stability is partially attributed to the strength of Intermountain’s local facilities and the system wide model and commitment to telehealth and rural charity care.
“We’re delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities,” says Michael Topchik of The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN SANPETE VALLEY HOSPITAL: Statistics for 2020 Beds: 18 Surgeries: 531 Births: 122 Imaging: 9,738 procedures ER Visits: 4,649 Lab: 64,732 procedures Charity Care: $1,525,460
Sanpete Valley Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare for Sanpete County including general surgery, imaging, respiratory, EKG, sleep studies, lab services, OBGYN, as well as technology driven telehealth services such as tele oncology, to help patients stay close to home for their care. A Level Four Trauma-Designated, Critical Access Hospital, Sanpete Valley Hospital has recently been presented with the Innovation Award for Rural Health, recognized by the National Rural Health Resource Center for the hospital’s behavioral/mental health efforts and 2018, 2019, 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Sanpete Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare- a Utah-based not-for-profit healthcare system. For more information, visit www.SanpeteHospital.org.