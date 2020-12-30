Jan. 4, 2020, is a historic day for Utah. It is the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood. Not only that, but it is also the day that one of Sanpete County’s native sons, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, will be inaugurated as the 18th governor of Utah. Gov.-elect Cox is from Fairview, a friend and neighbor of many folks here in the county.
Governor-elect Cox, in what is a first of its kind decision, has chosen not to have the inaugural ceremony in Salt Lake City at the State Capitol Building. Following a campaign that brought Cox to every one of the 248 cities and towns across Utah, the governor elect is choosing Ivins, Utah for his inauguration ceremony, symbolizing his commitment to represent all Utahns from rural communities such as his hometown in Sanpete County to flourishing cities like our state capitol Salt Lake City.
The ceremony will be at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre, which is an outdoor venue. Masks will be required for all attendees and testing will precede the event. Nonetheless, physical distancing will be practiced at the inauguration ceremony which will take place rain or shine in the outdoor amphitheater.
“Tuacahn” comes from a Mayan word meaning “Canyon of the Gods”. Built in the shadow of 1,500-foot red rock cliffs at the mouth of the Padre Canyon, the 1,920-seat Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts facilities were completed in 1995, captivating audiences for over two decades with music and theater within the distinctively beautiful setting.