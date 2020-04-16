(StatePoint) — When in the market for a smartphone, tablet, smart watch or other gadget, many people prepare to pay through the nose, but experts say that people don’t have to go broke on tech if they shop wisely.
“You can make more room in your budget by not paying the price for brand-new models of devices,” says David Conti, senior director of eCommerce at MyWit. “Affordable, high-quality refurbished phones and other devices are pretty easy to come by if you know where to look.”
Unfortunately, many consumers are not yet hip to the fact that many mobile phones, tablets and accessories that come from trade-in and upgrade programs were perfectly good devices that owners traded in for newer models.
Experts stress that the idea that all refurbished devices are lemons is a misconception. However, buyers should be careful to stick with reputable sources where they can trust the device to be in fully functional condition.
To that end, look for retailers with a vigorous inspection process, such as MyWiT (My Wireless Technology), where all pre-owned devices for sale undergo a 65+ point inspection of cosmetics, functionality and connectivity to ensure optimal performance.
Tests verify that every function of the device is in 100 percent working order and connectivity tests ensure wireless devices deliver a consistent quality of connection and don’t drop available signals.
Offering a variety of high-quality new and like-new devices, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, smart watches and accessories, and featuring major brands like Apple, Samsung and more, all MyWiT products come with free shipping within the US and a 90-day money back promise.
“While you may think the savviest consumers are the folks standing in line every time the latest models are dropped, the truth is that they’re actually the people capitalizing on the influx of like-new devices that those folks have traded in,” says Conti.