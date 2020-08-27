School Season Tips for Productive Days and Restful Nights

(StatePoint) — Whether your child is learning in a classroom or digitally, establishing a steady family dynamic is essential to a successful school year.
One area where this is particularly important is ensuing that kids and parents alike get plenty of sleep. Good sleep equates to better health and performance, stronger immune systems, and plays a key role in the ability to learn, solve problems, and maintain a healthy mental outlook. Setting a regular bedtime and wake time, limiting screen time before bed can help get more restful sleep.
Kids crave routine: it lets them know they are in a secure and loving environment and helps them perform better at school. Maintaining the same meal time, down time and bedtime routines that you would during a typical school year can help establish a sense of normalcy during this period of uncertainty.