Snow College Sees Record Enrollment

SNOW COLLEGE — Amid the global pandemic, Snow College reports record-breaking enrollment numbers with a total of 5,800 students. This marks an 7.70% increase in total students over last year. These numbers were verified and released today by the Utah System of Higher Education.
While enrollment was up in nearly every category, one student segment that saw a significant increase was first-time freshman who are more than one year out of high school. These are students who took a break from school for a time and have decided to pursue higher education.
Another area of significant growth was in non-credit seeking students. This is due largely to the Learn and Work in Utah program. This program gives individuals whose employment was affected by COIVD-19 the chance to learn new skills or re-tool and get back into the workforce quickly.
Snow College is proud to partner with Learn and Work in Utah bringing these opportunities to central Utah for a non-traditional aged population. The detailed data, including a student profile, is published on the college’s institutional research website.
Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Teri Clawson said, “Our goal at Snow College is to provide the highest quality education possible for our students. I am thrilled that more and more students are recognizing that and putting their trust in us. I’m so proud of my team for their dedication to getting the word out about Snow College.”
Clawson also noted the college’s significant enrollment increase compares favorable for state institutions and is even more impressive when analyzing trends of two-year colleges in the Western United States.
Over 90% of the college’s courses are being offered face-to-face, in spite of COVID-19, which seems to resonate well with students’ desire to have some sort of normalcy to their education.
“Our faculty, staff, and students are stepping up and making the most of this difficult time. The high-quality, personalized experience available at Snow College is unique, and we are committed to providing this opportunity to all students,” said Snow College President Brad Cook.
“We appreciate the support of our state leaders, parents, and — most importantly — students as we progressively seek smart growth and navigate through this pandemic,” said Cook.
The president’s vision and strategy have created energy and awareness, and this enrollment growth aligns with the college’s recently completed strategic plan to propel Snow College forward.