The many artistic creations of Sanpete County citizens will be on display in the exhibit building to see and enjoy beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Those who want to enter an exhibit can do so Saturday Aug. 17, from 1-5 p.m.
Exhibits range from fine arts (oil, watercolor, chalk, pencil art), string art, Legos, wood carving and burning, woodworking, leather work, crochet, sewing, cross stitch, porcelain dolls, ceramics, quilting, latch hook, furniture finishing, fresh flowers and potted plants, fresh fruits and vegetables from personal gardens, bottled goods and more.
All visitors to the exhibit building are encouraged to pick up a voting ballot at the front desk, choose their favorite exhibits and then turn in the completed ballot to help select which entry receives the People’s Choice exhibit award.
Exhibit schedule
Saturday, Aug. 17, 1-4 p.m., 4-H exhibit entries accepted.
Also on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1-5 p.m., Open Class entries will be accepted in the exhibit building. All entries except baked goods, fresh flowers and potted plants.
Monday, Aug. 19, 3-6 p.m., Open Class baked goods and fresh produce accepted. Baked goods and produce must be on plates covered with plastic.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, closed for judging.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 9-11 a.m., Open Class floral displays will be accepted. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., closed for judging floral displays. 2-7 p.m., exhibit building open for public viewing.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22, 23 and 24, the exhibit building will be open to the public 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26, 3-6 p.m., pick-up entries and ribbons. Entries must be picked up on this day. If an entry cannot be picked up, contact Sandi Schoppe at (435) 851-4322 or send someone to pick them up. Those entries not picked up, or previous arrangements made, will be discarded.
Entry Rules
All Sanpete County residents are encouraged to exhibit those items they have grown or created. When bringing an exhibit in for display, if there is no category for an entry, one will be made to accommodate the entry.
Displayed photographs are limited to two per person. Quilts will be displayed on hanging racks which will show them beautifully and will help keep the quilts clean from hands touching them. All quilts displayed should be hand-stitched or machine-stitched. Tied quilts are discouraged.
Crochet, knit and embroidery items will be displayed on tables covered with plastic to protect them. Produce and baked goods must be covered with plastic to discourage flies and to protect the items.
For more information, contact Sandi Schoppe at sandi.schoppe@gmail.com or call (435) 851-4322.
Awards
Ribbons will be awarded for each entry. Along with the red, blue and sweepstakes ribbons, there will be three special ribbons awarded: Judges Choice, to be judged by out of county judges and awarded by them; People’s Choice, visitors to the exhibit building can submit a ballot with their vote for favorite exhibits; and Fair Themed entry, judges will select one entry which best describes this year’s fair theme.
Appreciation
The following sponsors are appreciated for their donations which make the judge’s luncheon possible: Coca-cola, Pepsi, Terrel’s Market, Market Fresh Ephraim, V Dot Meats, South Sanpete Pack, Maverick, Gunnison Market and Walmart.
In addition, Ephraim IFA and Walmart provided equipment and/or supplies for the exhibit building.