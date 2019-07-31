Bigger, Badder, and Faster is the motto of many derby drivers. Join in for a most smashing event that is sure to be bigger and badder than ever before on Friday, Aug. 23 at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds for the annual Demolition Derby. The action begins at 7 p.m.
The bold tradition continues with local drivers competing with those from out of the area for over $45,000 in cash and prizes. If you’re a blue blooded American, you won’t want to miss out on this action. Local area businesses have been very generous in offering support for this long-standing entertainment. The entire family can enjoy this big event of suspense and excitement while cheering for their favorite drivers. This nail-biting, breath-stealing, action-filled night is sure to be big, bad, and fast!
The top drivers in each full-size car heat will compete for thousands of dollars during the main event. Those who haven’t made it into the main event will have one final opportunity to earn their way in during the grudge match.
Prizes include:
TRUCKS: first place, $3000; second place, $2,000; third place, $1000; and fourth place, $500.
MINI’S: first place, $1,500; second place, $1,000; third place, $600; fourth place, $400; and fifth place, $200.
OLD IRON: first place, $9,000; second place, $5,000; third place, $3,000; fourth place: $2,000; fifth place, $1,000; sixth place, $800; and seventh place, $600. Each non-winning finalist will receive $200.
Introducing two new classes this year, a Stock Car heat and a Farm Truck class. Winners in these classes will be awarded first place, $1,000; second place, $600; and third place, $400.
To ensure great action the Most Aggressive Driver (MAD) will be awarded $1,500 for cars and $500 for trucks.
Drivers must follow rules found online at the Sanpete County Fair website www.sanpetecountyfair.net and sign a waiver prior to the event. Those under 18 must have parental consent. Rules and entry forms are also available at the website listed. Forms and rules can be obtained from Brandon Olsen at 90 South 200 West, Ephraim. Entry forms and a $40 fee are due to Brandon Olsen by Monday, Aug. 19 to ensure inclusion in the program. Any driver who wishes to compete after that time will need to arrive at the fairgrounds in Manti by 4 p.m., Friday, August 23.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sanpetecountyfair.net. Remaining tickets will be available the week of the Fair at the fairgrounds ticket booth.
A big thanks to some of our great sponsors: Layton Auto Body, Main Auto CARQUEST, CentraCom, Bailey Farms, Ephraim Tire Pros, Statewide Funding, Bro’s Tire and Automotive, Jorgensen Chevrolet, Sanpete Diesel Service, DAX Welding, Big Pine Sports, Anderson’s Service Center, CO Buildings, and Mile High Contracting in Murray.
For more information about the derby, contact Brandon Olsen at 435-851-4583 or Dusty Cox 435-340-1234.