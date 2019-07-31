Broken Heart Rodeo Company action found at the fair

Broken Heart Rodeo Company is welcomed back to this year’s Sanpete County Fair. The ever-popular Broken Heart Rodeo will fill the arena with roping, riding and wrangling.
The rodeo will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:45 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:45 p.m. The Aug. 22 rodeo is scheduled a little earlier to allow youngsters to be able to be up and bright-eyed for school the next day.
The Broken Heart Rodeo Company is owned and operated by the Ben and Jennifer German family out of West Haven. They run 300 head of horses and 80 head of bulls and have provided animals for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and top rodeos throughout Utah.
The company has received stock contractor of the year awards with both the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association and the Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo Association (RMPA) in past years.
A parade of champions from the Junior Livestock Show will take place during the Saturday, Aug. 24 performance. This will give the young winners a chance to show off their stock after putting in so much effort to raise them to the status of champions.
Locals who would like to participate in the rodeos may call between 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 to the RMPA office at 719-696-8740.
The rodeo committee would like to show special appreciation to the following corporate sponsors which make the events possible: South Sanpete Pack, CO Buildings, Swift Construction, Hermansen Mill, Central Valley Medical Center, Jorgensen Chevrolet, Statewide Funding, Gunnison Valley Hospital, Strand Ag Supply and Redmond Minerals.