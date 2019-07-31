Fire crews from Sanpete communities are challenged each year to prove they have what it takes to handle the rigors of service and to have fun in the process. It is one of the most crowd-pleasing events of the Sanpete County Fair.
This year’s Fireman’s Challenge is sure to be another drenching success. It will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the fun begins at 7 p.m., in the big arena at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds. All fire departments from around the valley are eligible to participate in the challenge and can take home cash prizes and trophies.
What looks like fun and games to the public is, in reality, life-saving training. Teams participate in timed events and drills. Some involve a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), an interactive event that will not only entertain, but also educate the public with the hope of encouraging more people to volunteer for the local fire departments.
The event challenges are relay type, many of which will showcase the fireman’s mastery of the equipment and life-saving skills. Of course, water is a prominent feature of this event and there will be a splash zone. So a word of caution, spectators sitting in certain rows will likely get a bit damp, or perhaps quite soaked.
Sponsors from local businesses provide the cash jackpot for the winning fire department and 100 percent of the money raised will go directly back to the fire departments.
The Wales Fire Department won the event last year, come see who wins the challenge this year. This has been a popular event in the past and this year’s challenge will be no different.