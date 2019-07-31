‘Chefs’ prepare for Beef Feast Aug. 24
The annual Beef Feast will be held at Noon, Saturday, Aug. 24 under the pavilion in front of the Exhibit Building, at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds. Sanpete Catttlemen’s Association “Chefs” will be ready to serve up 400 New York strip steaks. Get there early, because when the steaks are gone, they’re gone, sometimes in less than an hour.

 bbivirys - stock.adobe.com

The Sanpete Cattlemen’s Association welcomes everyone to the annual Beef Feast – a traditional steak fry featuring some of the best steaks found in Sanpete County.

Beef producers enjoy showcasing their products for friends and neighbors in Sanpete as well as to visitors to the area making the Beef Feast a fair tradition for many families.

The Beef Feast, scheduled for noon, Saturday, Aug. 25, in front of the Exhibit Building, will include 400 succulent New York strip steaks. Side dishes vary from year-to-year and when the steaks are gone the feast is over. The cost is $10.

Lines begin forming early and are steady, so come early and come hungry.

If you haven’t had the opportunity of enjoying this event, stop by and find out why so many line up for lunch every year.

