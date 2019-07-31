Children dash for prizes in Mud Scramble

Children running in mud, what could be more fun? Add prizes in balloons! Children ages three thru 10 have the opportunity to dash in the mud for prizes in the Mud Scramble at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds next to Fun on the Farm.
Mud is always fun to play in, but even more exciting when children get to run, jump, plunge and race for colorful balloons containing prizes. Each participant will receive a prize for retrieving a balloon from the mud.
The children will compete in three groups: Ages 3 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10. Hoses will be waiting and ready to spray down participants following the scramble. No need to pre-register, just show up and be prepared for mud.
For more information, contact Steve or Tina Roberts at (435) 851-7437 or (435) 851-2550.