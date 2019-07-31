Clair and Arla Otten, Sterling, have been chosen to serve as Grand Marshals for the 2019 Sanpete County Fair Parade scheduled to take place at 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 along Main Street in Manti.
The two lovingly call Sterling their home town even though they live two miles south of Sterling on the Nine Mile Ranch. At the time they got married, it was the custom to have a program and a dance. Kay Frischknecht was the Master of Ceremonies for their program. He gave Clair the “Key to the City” and said that he had been the city manager long enough.
It is here on the Nine Mile Ranch that their eight children joined their family, Clare Ann, Mark, Natalee, Russell, Travis, Arleen, Dexter and Sheldon. They now have 40 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Today, in one way or another, all their children are involved in farming.
For over 60 years, Nine Mile Ranch was a cow milking dairy. Today the barn stands empty and the corrals are gone, but it’s still considered the family farm.
In addition to milking cows and farming, Clair also taught fourth grade at Gunnison Valley Elementary. All the kids had their assigned jobs to do both morning and night. During that time, Arla was a stay-at- home mom. She cleaned the barn, fed the cows and moved the sprinklers, birthed and fed calves. Now that those days are gone, she realizes they were some of the happiest times of her life. Living on the farm has truly been a family affair. When the kids were younger, Arla made all the kids look-a-like clothes, so even the last time cows were shown at the county fair, they still followed the tradition and had matching shirts.
Clair and Arla loved to help the kids and later on grandkids get their cows and calves ready for the fair. When the grandkids started participating, they would go out in the corral and let each grandchild choose their own calf. Usually it was one that they liked and thought they could handle, even though Clair knew he had better cows than what some of them would pick. It was more important to Clair that the kids were happy with their choices.
Clair and Arla taught their children to work, but they also played with them. They often went camping or four-wheeler riding. They went hunting together and especially enjoyed the lunch. When each child turned 10, they were given a heifer calf to raise and to care for so when it had a calf and started milking, they would get the money from the milk.
Clair and Arla have been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Clair was a Financial Clerk and also a Bishop. Arla has served as ward and stake Primary president. They are both involved in Scouting.
Besides showing cows at the Sanpete County Fair, many pets have been entered in the Pet Show and won a fair share of blue ribbons. The hide ride participants are often grandkids and before long, it will be great-grandkids taking part too.
Clair enjoys the horse pulls and the hamburger stand and the Dutch oven cook off is great too. The demolition derby has attracted many of the family to work and build the winning car, but Arla tells them it’s a hard way to have fun. The family has never missed a demolition derby and wishes the drivers good luck and safe wishes to all who enter.
Both Clair and Arla were honored to be selected as grand marshals and are looking forward to the upcoming 2019 Sanpete County Fair.