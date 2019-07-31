Elementary students across Sanpete County finished up the school year by entering the Sanpete County Fair Coloring Contest hosted by Mathew Olsen of Ephraim.
Kindergarten through fifth grade classes from the county’s schools sent in 412 entries for a chance to win. The coloring contest was a simple line drawing created by Calan Olsen, Ephraim, of a Fun on the Farm scene.
All entries were judged on creativity, neatness and color scheme. Five winners in each grade were selected in the coloring contest, and each will receive a Thursday night rodeo ticket and meal deal to be redeemed at the upcoming Sanpete County Fair, Aug. 17-24.
The judges were impressed by the large number of amazing entries they received, which made choosing the winners difficult.
There was also a contest to name the new character, a swather. Kai Peterson from Spring City was chosen as the winner in this contest by naming the swather “Karen.”
Contest winning entries will be displayed in the Fun on the Farm buildings at the Sanpete County Fair.
The winners are as follows:
Kindergarten: Sienna Christensen, Manti; MeiLi Alder, Sterling; Madi Mower, Manti; Ryker Lewis, Gunnison; and Mariah Dettinger, Manti.
First grade: Lottie Dimmick, Fairview; Wyatt Roberts, Fairview; Bella Jones, Manti; Reese Christy, Gunnison; and Mateo Jimenez, Ephraim.
Second grade: Aubree Bartholomew, Fayette; Kate Stucki, Spring City; Opal Webb, Spring City; Kate Anderson, Gunnison; and Lizzie Jensen, Ephraim.
Third grade: Delaney Long, Fountain Green; Jayden Lee Jewkes, Ephraim; JosLynne Thomson, Ephraim; Annie Madsen, Spring City; and Kandalyn Mickel, Spring City.
Fourth grade: Gracie Gerber, Manti; Chesney Howard, Fairview; Kaylee Cook, Mt. Pleasant; Kymrie Garff, Moroni; and Kevin Jimenez, Ephraim.
Fifth grade: Crystal Holyoak, Spring City; Matthew Gankhuyag, Ephraim; Danika Estey, Manti; Jane Stucki, Spring City; and Kelsey Jacobson, Fountain Green.