Commissioners welcome all to the 2019 “Bigger Better Bluer” Sanpete County Fair

The Sanpete County Commissioners welcome everyone to the 2019 Sanpete County Fair. Last year’s fair with the new grandstand was a great success thanks to the hard work of the fair board, Sanpete County employees and all the volunteers.
This year, the fair is seen as a Bigger Better Bluer blue ribbon event honoring agriculture, business and education. The citizens of Sanpete County have always put a high value on education.
As a result the farms produce more, the businesses are more competitive and the children go on to do great things throughout the United States of America and the world.
If there were a blue ribbon given for strong family values and hard work, it would come to Sanpete County. The commissioners applaud the hard work of the parents of Sanpete County for their tireless efforts in raising strong, hardworking sons and daughters.
Since 1914, Sanpete County has produced a blue ribbon fair. We commissioners invite one and all to come and enjoy the Bigger Better Bluer 2019 fair.
Sanpete County Commissioners
Scott Bartholemew, Chairman
Steven J. Lund
Edwin Sunderland