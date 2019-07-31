Cover art created by Jessica Wright

When it comes to contests and challenges, you can always count Jessica Wright in. She had a fun time coming up with her creation for this year’s Sanpete County Fair theme: Bigger, Better, Bluer. When her artwork was also chosen, she was elated. “I love anything that has to do with art,” she says.
Jessica Wright is the daughter of Kevin and Natalie Wright, Fountain Green. She has been participating in the Sanpete County Fair by showing steers, pigs, lambs, and now goats in the junior livestock show for 10 years.
When Jessica realized she had the opportunity to combine her love of the fair and livestock with her passion for art in the theme contest, she jumped right in.
Besides raising 4-H and FFA livestock projects, Jessica has entered art in both the open art show and 4-H exhibits in the Sanpete County and Utah State Fairs.
Her artwork has been getting attention. One of her creations painted onto barn wood entitled “A Ride in Grandeur” won an Honorable Mention Scholarship in the Utah State Senate Art Contest, was displayed at the Capitol Building and was later purchased.
In addition, an art piece entitled “Sunset Pastel” was entered in the Snow College Art Contest in April 2018 and ultimately purchased by Central Valley Medical Center.
Jessica has taken several art classes that include ceramics and drawing. She is currently trying her hand at making custom river tables by using the experience she gained in woodworking classes at Juab High School. A table she created won the Best In Show award at the Juab High School CTE Showcase last May.
Jessica is looking forward to participating in the 2019 Sanpete County Fair. With the new rodeo arena and livestock barn improvements, this year’s fair is sure to be bigger, better, and bluer!