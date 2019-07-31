2019 Cowboy Sweetheart Royalty presides over rodeo events

Last May, contestants seeking to become the 2019 Cowboy Sweetheart royalty were judged for their horse skills, modeling, speech and interviews. The results came in and the 2019 Cowboy Sweetheart Royalty are Kaydence McKinney, cowboy sweetheart; Cambrie Poulsen, first attendant; and Sarah Everitt, second attendant.
Kaydence McKinney
Kaydence McKinney, cowboy sweetheart, is the daughter of Brad and Alesa Fullmer, Fairview, and the late Josh McKinney. She has always been passionate about rodeo, competing in the Utah High School and National Little Britches Rodeo Association (NLRBA).
Kaydence started competing in the NLRBA at age six and competes in barrel racing, goat tying and break away roping and loves being able to travel all over the state to compete in rodeos.
She also loves to go camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with her family and friends. Kaydence is very outgoing and loves to make people laugh. She is looking forward to the Sanpete County Fair and encourages everyone in the county to attend.
Cambrie Poulsen
Cambrie Poulsen, first attendant, is the 13-year-old daughter of Clint and Jamie Poulsen, Fairview. She attends North Sanpete Middle School and will be in eighth grade this year. Cambrie loves to hunt, fish, camp and rodeo. If she had one wish come true, it would be to someday repay her parents for all they have done for her.
Sarah Everitt
Sarah Everitt, second attendant, is the daughter of Deric and Muria Everitt, Ephraim. She is the third oldest of nine children and will be a sophomore next year at Manti High School where she is passionate about participating in track, percussion and peer tutoring.
Sarah is a fun, loving girl who enjoys playing with her siblings, playing fetch with her goofy golden retriever, riding horses and working with children in the 4-H program.
She loves being a part of the all things 4-H, including the summer camps, participating in the ambassador program and competing in local horse shows. Sarah also loves to babysit anyone but her own siblings.
She is crazy about her amazing horses, Blue and Honey, who never cease to make her smile. Family and friends are important to Sarah as she enjoys life looking for the next adventure.