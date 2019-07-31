Cowboy, mule packer, dude wrangler and now one of the most popular Western entertainers working today, Dave Stamey will perform with special guests Manystrings & Co. on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., at Manti High School (MHS), 100 West 500 North. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door.
About Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey is a nationally acclaimed cowboy singer, songwriter and entertainer who, in 2016, was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame. He has been recognized five times by True West Magazine as the Best Living Solo Western Musician and seven times Entertainer of the Year by the Western Music Association, and received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists.
Cowboys and Indians Magazine calls Stamey the “Charlie Russell of Western Music” — Charlie painted the west, and Stamey sings it. This music isn’t the old songs of Gene and Roy or current country, more like contemporary western folk — which blends modern life with historic tales.
Stamey is a master at bringing his audience into the stories and images woven by his music. And perhaps most importantly, this fun and expressive singer, songwriter sparks joy and laughter in all audiences who love or live to experience the West. He’s delighted audiences in 23 states, and finds that he prefers this to being stomped by angry horses.
Baxter Black, author, poet, humorist, and radio commentator, says: “It doesn’t matter if you are a farmer, a feedlot cowboy, an electrician, car salesman, deputy sheriff, horse shoe-er, own a tire dealership, or are an English major at Stanford, Stamey will touch your heart through laughter and song.
Cowboys and Indians Magazine goes on to declare: “If you haven’t discovered him yet, it’s time to broaden your horizons…” Western Horseman Magazine has declared his “Vaquero Song” to be one of the greatest Western songs of all time.
And Bob Stane, from The Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena and The Ice House in Pasadena, adds: “To every club and venue owner I suggest, ‘hire Stamey every time you can and keep him as long as he will stay.’ Dave Stamey will make you look like you have the best taste in entertainment in town.”
Old and new fans both are in for a musical treat seldom made possible in our area. It will be an evening of cowboy culture sure to appeal to all lovers of the west, of great music, and of superior entertainment.
About Manystrings
Tony and Carol Messerly are “Manystrings & Co”. Their music is referred to as Western Folk, sometimes quirky and rarely serious. Tony was named Male Yodeler of the year in 2013 by the International Western Music Association and they are recipients of the Academy of Western Artists 2018 western duo of the year.
Those who listen to the musical duet of Manystrings & Company will find that their music recalls yesteryear with their whimsical ballads, cowboy songs and mountain man originals. This Wyoming/Utah duo has produced six CDs and has performed at venues across the west.