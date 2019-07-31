The old grandstand is now gone, after being demolished in 2016 for safety reasons. The new grandstand is now in place. The next big improvement is to build a large building to house concessions, restrooms and a ticket booth, which needs funding.
For now, restroom trailers will be located behind the new grandstand. Food vendors will be onsite for a wide choice of eating options.
The Jr. Livestock youth did a fundraiser and has enough funds to build new wash stations in the livestock barn and make some needed repairs.
The fair board is anticipating new improvements to the grounds to make the best fair around. They welcome all to the 2019 Sanpete County Fair!