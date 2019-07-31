Fun on the Farm will be open again this year for three days of “hands-on” agricultural fun at the Sanpete County Fair on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22 and 23, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It will close before the parade and will not reopen.
This free activity is for kids of all ages, but those in second grade and under need to be accompanied by an adult. It is located inside the fairgrounds behind the swimming pool.
Why visit Fun on the Farm
Fun on the Farm is a hands-on agricultural exhibit that teaches how food gets from the farm to the table. When visitors arrive at the first building, they put on an apron and get a basket, and then proceed through the buildings where each is dedicated to a different farm animal.
While visiting each building, participants gather products such as wool, honey, bacon, fruit or vegetables as they go. Each building features different activities like milking a cow, holding a Madagascar Hissing cockroach, branding a cow, carding wool or other fun activities.
The visitors then take the products they have gathered and turn them into the market and receive a Fun on the Farm dollar. Then the dollar can be spent at the store for a treat or prize. Visitors can go through Fun on the Farm as many times as they want but visitors can only get one prize a day in the store.
Some of the buildings are getting a face-lift with new paint and new animal paintings this year. There will also be special shirts visitors may purchase that will help fund the Fun on the Farm exhibit into the future.
About Fun on the Farm
This project is made possible because of donations. Anyone who would like to donate toward this project may send their donation to Sanpete County Fair, c/o Stacey Carlisle, 536 South 200 West, Manti, Utah, 84642. Be sure to indicate that the donation is to be used for “Fun on the Farm.” All donations are tax deductible.
Last year, Fun on the Farm celebrated its 10th anniversary and the support of the local businesses, agricultural organizations and Sanpete County citizens is greatly appreciated.
Fun on the Farm is a permanent exhibit at the Sanpete County Fair that was created by Calan Olsen in response to a suggestion from his grandpa, Steve Frischknecht. An estimated 2,500 visitors attend the exhibit each year.
Calan appreciates everyone who helps to make this exhibit a success and hopes that everyone enjoys their visit to Fun on the Farm.