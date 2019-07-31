Jr. Livestock Show awards youth for hard work

The Sanpete County Jr. Livestock Show is a great educational program for youth ages 9-18 and has been conducted annually at the Sanpete County Fair since the mid-1980s.
Youth registered with 4-H or FFA participate by purchasing a calf, a pig, a lamb or goat, which are fed, groomed and exercised for 60 to 100 days.
The youth also study animal science and how to lead and show the animal. All of the hard work and study is challenged at the livestock show where youth demonstrate their livestock projects to a judge.
The final event is the Livestock Auction and Sale at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, where members of the community and local businesses purchase or contribute a donation to purchase a livestock project animal. The livestock is processed at a local meat processing plant for a good supply of high-quality meat for the buyer.
There are many volunteers who work hard to provide this great learning experience to the 4-H and FFA youth. Please come and support this great youth educational experience.
The 2018 Junior Livestock Rulebook and Livestock Study Guides can be found on the Sanpete County Extension website at https://extension.usu.edu/sanpete/4-H/index. Once there, select the 4-H Livestock Projects drop-down menu.
4H Livestock Show Schedule
Monday, Aug. 19, 5 p.m., Barn Set-Up, Test
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5 to 7 p.m., Lamb Goat, Swine, Market Beef receiving and weigh-in
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Exhibitor Meeting (all parents and exhibitors must attend)
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., Livestock Judging
Market Classes
Thursday, Aug. 22: Market Classes will begin at 8 a.m.
Hogs will start off the event followed by sheep, goat, beef and open heifer classes. Times for each class will depend on the number of entries.
Showmanship Show
Friday, Aug. 23: Showmanship begins at 8 a.m.
Hog Showmanship Classes will begin at 8 a.m., followed by dairy, sheep, goat and beef. Times for each class depends on the number of entries in each class. After the Beef Showmanship Class, a Round Robin Competition will be held.
Junior Livestock Sale
Saturday, Aug. 24
Livestock buyer’s breakfast, 8 a.m.
Auction and Sale, 10 a.m.
Exhibitors are reminded they are responsible for their animals until 6 p.m.