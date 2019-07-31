2019-20 Junior Princess Royalty named

Last May, five young ladies competed in the Junior Princess Royalty pageant, which was a two-day event. The first day, the girls met at the Cleone Peterson Eccles Equestrian Center and ConToy Arena in Mt. Pleasant, with their horses, and were judged on horse knowledge, horse skills, Western Pleasure style of riding, carrying the flag and on their queen presentation ride.
The next day, contestants were judged on modeling and appearance, public speaking, interview and personality at Manti City Hall. The judges then selected and crowned the new royalty.
The 2019-20 Junior Princess Royalty are Katie Aagard, jr. princess; Kenley Kelso, first attendant; and Jordan Brouillette, second attendant.
This summer the Junior Princess Royalty has been representing Sanpete County at all parades and rodeos in the county, as well as the Ute Stampede in Nephi. During the Sanpete County Fair, they will be at a majority of the fair events, and reign over the rodeo.
The royalty also helps during the pet show, horse pulls, Fun on the Farm, open horse show, Junior Rodeo and anywhere else the fair board asks for their help.
Each year, prior to the competition, a couple of clinics are held so the contestants can work on every category and get extra practice.
For more information on next year’s contest, contact Lynsey Zeeman via email at vindicator82935@yahoo.com or call (307) 871-9030 or follow on Facebook: Sanpete County Sweethearts and Jr. Princess Rodeo Royalty. The pages are kept current and will have all the contest information.
Katie Aagard
Katie Ann Aagard, 11, junior princess, is the daughter of Eric and Rachel Richardson, Spring City. She has always had a love for horses and at age four earned her first queen title. She received Piute County Mini Buckaroo Queen in 2013 and in 2014 she was crowned Piute County Mini Buckaroo First Attendant.
Katie has a deep love for barrel racing that began when she was four years old, she would trot her big bay horse named Tank around the barrels and smile the entire time. Since then, she has won many buckles in the sport of barrel racing.
She is also involved in 4-H and received the High Point buckle in 2017 and 2018 for Sanpete County in the junior division.
Katie will be going into sixth grade at Spring City Elementary this year. Her favorite subject is science. When she grows up, she would like to be a veterinarian.
She also loves to play volleyball, soccer and softball. Her secret talent is that she is quite the baker. She loves to bake muffins and cookies and is always trying out new recipes for her family to enjoy.
Katie is honored to hold the title as Sanpete County Junior Princess and is excited to promote the sport of rodeo in this beautiful county.
Kenley Kelso
Kenley Kelso, 11, first attendant, is the daughter of Kurt and Lindsay Kelso, Mt. Pleasant. She currently attends Mt. Pleasant Elementary where she maintains straight A’s. School is very important to her as she is always excited to learn new things.
Kenley is known for her ability to be a good friend, no one feels lonely when she is around. Her interests include agriculture, horse training, horse riding, animal care, reading, basketball, running and representing the world wide sport of rodeo.
Kenley is a seven generation Sanpete grown cowgirl. She has two little brothers, Kooper and Klay. They love horse riding, hunting, fishing and camping together. Kenley is proud to serve as first attendant in the Sanpete County Junior Princess Royalty, and hopes one day to be Miss Rodeo America.
Jordan Brouillette
Jordan Brouillette, 11, second attendant, is the daughter of Addam and Nicole Brouillette, Manti. She loves living on a small farm with her parents, her dog Maggie, eight chickens, one cat, and a couple of pigs. She enjoys caring for the animals on the farm.
Jordan helps out at her grandma’s farm too, especially since that is where her horse Poco calls home. She loves exploring during trail rides with her aunts whenever she can.
She is also very active in a Girl Scout troop and her dance program. Jordan is grateful for the opportunity to represent Sanpete County as part of the royalty this year.