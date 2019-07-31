Junior rodeo sees action Aug. 17

Once again the Sanpete County Fair Board is excited to bring back the Junior Rodeo for 2019 to be held at 6 p.m., Saturday Aug. 17, at the fairgrounds arena. Events include mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, junior and senior barrels and greased pig chases.
Mutton bustin’, ages 3-6, entry fee is $10. Trophies awarded for the top three riders, the top six riders will then have a chance to ride one more time for a winner take all trophy.
Calf riding for ages 7-9 with a $15 entry fee. There will be a buckle for first place and trophies for second and third places.
Steer riding for ages 10-13. The entry fee is $15. There will be a buckle for first place and trophies for second and third place.
Another event will be junior barrels for ages 12 and under. The rider must be able to complete the pattern on their own without being led with entry fee of $15. Top run will receive a buckle and trophies for second and third places.
Senior barrels for ages 13-17, with entry fee of $15. A buckle will awarded for the top run and trophies for second and third place.
There will be two greased pig chases for two different age divisions. Entry fee for either division is $5. The winners will collect a $50 cash prize.
Between events, all little cowboys and cowgirls will be encouraged to get in the game with several activities.
To register for events, call Zane Osborn at (801) 376-6973 or Belinda Osborn at (801) 376-6256 on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- There are a limited number of spots and many kids who want to participate. The committee will do their best to get everyone involved.
A parent or guardian of each participant will need to sign a waiver before their child can participate. Entry fees are due the night of the rodeo from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the north entrance of the arena, where waivers are signed and participants receive a number. All paying participants will also receive a t-shirt.