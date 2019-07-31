Local talent show provides entertainment, opportunity to showcase talents

Entertainment during the Sanpete County Fair includes the Local Talent Show performances scheduled for three days beginning Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22 and 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on stage in the pavilion on the south side of the fairgrounds. Admission is free.
While attending the fair, be sure to come and enjoy all the amazing talent that will entertain, uplift and provide a good beat at the fair.
Local groups or individuals who would like to share their talents are welcome and encouraged to participate. The show gives local up-and-coming artists and performers an opportunity to perform and entertain others during the fair.
Those interested in this performance opportunity should contact Liz Brotherson by calling (435) 469-0165.