The Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen Board announce their upcoming pageant on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim.
Tickets will be available at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; Kids, ages 4-11, are $4 each. Adult tickets will receive a program with additional programs at $1 each.
Newly crowned Miss Utah 2019 Dexonna Talbot will be the host for the evening.
Miss Sanpete County
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is a 501©4 not-for-profit organization, the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education, and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States. It awards millions of dollars in scholarships annually.
The new Miss Sanpete County will receive a $2,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss Utah in June 2020.
Candidates seeking to be chosen as the new Miss Sanpete County will compete in: Interview (10 minutes) 25 percent of score; Talent (90 seconds) 40 percent of score; Evening Wear/Social Impact Initiative Statement 20 percent of score; and On-stage Question 15 percent of score.
Bellamy Sorensen, of Gunnison, has served as Miss Sanpete 2018. She competed at the Miss Utah pageant in June and performed a self-arranged piano piece combining “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by the piano guys and “Etude” by Kabalevsky. Bellamy has spent her year of service focusing on her Social Impact Initiative “Unplug: The Effects of Technology and Media”.
Miss Outstanding Teen
Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen program is an extension of the Miss Sanpete County scholarship program. The program has grown over the years and is an opportunity for girls ages 12-17 to showcase themselves and their unique talents.
Those young ladies seeking to be chosen as the new Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen work hard to challenge themselves in the areas of interview, 25 percent of total score; talent, 35 percent of total score; lifestyle and fitness wear, 15 percent of total score; and poise within the evening wear/on-stage question portion of the competition, 25 percent of total score.
Each contestant will also have a developed platform or service project to implement throughout their year of being the outstanding teen. The new Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen will receive a $200 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen in March 2020.
Nikki Evans, Manti, has served as Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen 2018. She competed at The Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen pageant in March and performed a jazz solo to “It Took Me by Surprise”, choreographed by Adam Pili. Nikki has spent her year of service focusing on her platform of “Teens Behind Screens”.
Royalty duties
The 2019 Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen Royalty will be seen kicking things off at “Bigger, Better, Bluer” the 2019 Sanpete County Fair, Aug. 17-24, and then at other events such as parades, celebrations and in other service capacities in the communities of Sanpete County throughout the year.
More information
The Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen pageants are open to any girl wishing to participate. Participants do not have to have been in a royalty prior to compete, they just need to meet the residency and age requirements.
The pageant board consists of Abby Ivory, Fountain Green, director; Kristyn Bore, Gunnison, assistant director; Ashlyn Harvey, Gunnison, judges chair; Staci Meacham, Manti, hostess chair; and Katie Gleave, Fairview, creative director.
For more information about either of these local programs contact Director Abby Ivory at (435) 851-6215. Additional information can be found online at www.misssanpetecounty.org.