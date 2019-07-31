Pie connoisseurs welcomed to contest

Prepare now for the annual pie-eating contest to be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., in the fair pavilion. How fast can a cream pie be eaten with a person’s hands behind their back, with no utensils and their face in the pie?
Contestants may choose from three flavors, chocolate, banana or coconut. There are also three divisions, age 10 and under, 11 to 15; and 16 and older. Trophies will be awarded to first place winners in each division.
Contestants need to pre-register, with name, age and flavor of pie before Friday, Aug. 16, by calling Carrie Allsop at (435) 835-2652.
Registered contestants need to come to the pavilion by 1:45 p.m., for final registration.