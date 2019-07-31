1. Sign up at the Pavilion by 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17. Judging will begin at 4:30 p.m.
2. There will be four categories: Main Dish, Side Dish, Breads and Dessert. Contestants may enter one, two, three or all four categories.
3. All cooking must be done at the fairgrounds. Prep work may be done at home.
4. Charcoal briquettes or a propane stove may be used.
5. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place in each category.
For more information, email Matt or Brandi Reber at rebers6@gmail.com or call (435) 201-0590.