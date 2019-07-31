This year’s Sanpete County Fair is to be Bigger, Better and Bluer than it ever has been in the past. Many fun activities, events and exhibits will be presented during this two-week fair.
Activities include the Miss Sanpete and Outstanding Teen pageants, many 4-H presentations including a horse show, livestock, small animals and exhibits of all sorts.
Those who like to rodeo will find a junior rodeo and two nights of big time RMPRA rodeo action. Whistle Nut and Ole will provide comic relief and rider safety for the rodeo. Horses will be put to the test during the annual horse pull competition. There will be Cowboy Mounted Shooting and the annual Cattleman’s Association Beef Dinner.
In the mechanized excitement category, motorcycle riders will tackle the Sanpete Extreme Moto and don’t forget the smash and bash demolition derby. Be sure to include the Fireman’s Challenge where water can win and be on the watch for cool vehicles in the car show.
Carnival rides will be at the fair, Fun on the Farm will be open, mud volleyball and mud scramble will be fun, local talent will perform and the pie eating contest will happen.
A live concert featuring Dave Stamey and special guests Manystrings and Co. will provide a musical performance to remember and don’t forget the mammoth parade on Manti Main Street.
Unless listed otherwise, all events take place at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds, 500 North State Street, Manti.
Sunday, Aug. 4
6-9 p.m., Junior Rodeo registrations accepted for participants in mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, junior and senior barrels and greased pig chases. Call Zane or Belinda at (801) 376-6973 or (801) 376-6256.
11:59 p.m., All 4-H Fair exhibits must be entered in the online system.
Friday, Aug. 9
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship and the Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen pageants both take place at 7 p.m., at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets available at the door, $7 adults, $4 children ages 4-11.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Rodeo entry contestants who wish to participate may call the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) office today to register between 1 and 7 p.m., at (719) 696-8740 or online at www.rmpraonline.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Western Horse 4-H program horse show takes place this morning. Show participants will register at 8 a.m., followed by the horse test at 8:30 a.m., and the actual horse show begins at 9 a.m., in the fairgrounds arena.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the Open Class and 4-H entries will be accepted at the Exhibit Building.
Signup and cooking begins at 2 p.m. for everyone’s favorite event, the Dutch Oven Cook-Off competition. This year, contestants will have the option of making a main dish, bread, side dish, dessert, or all four. Sign-up at the pavilion.
Judging begins at 4:30 p.m., with plates of food for sale for $5 each at 5 p.m., at the pavilion. For more information, email Matt or Brandi Reber at rebers6@gmail.com or call (435) 201-0590.
At 6 p.m., the Junior Rodeo will take place with free admission for spectators, so head on over to the arena and watch these up-and-coming cowboys as they compete in mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, junior and senior barrels and greased pig chases.
Participants must register and pay entry fees in advance on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 7-8:30 p.m., to register, call Zane Osborn at (801) 376-6973 or Belinda Osborn at (801) 376-6256.
Monday, Aug. 19
Open Class baked goods and fresh produce will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 3 to 6 p.m. No garden entries will be accepted at that time. Make sure entries are covered with plastic.
At 5 p.m., the 4-H livestock barn set up and test will take place. Then at 7 p.m., Western Music Hall of Fame cowboy singer, songwriter and entertainer Dave Stamey will perform with special guests Manystrings & Co. on stage at Manti High School, 100 West 500 North. Tickets are $10 each, available at the door.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
4-H gardening and baked goods will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 8 to 9 a.m. Then the building will be closed for judging.
Sanpete Xtreme Moto jumps into the fairgrounds arena featuring pro motorcycle racers as they take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for over $5,000 in cash and prizes. Gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying rounds at 5 p.m., followed by the main event at 8 p.m. All seating is general admission. Adult tickets $10 (13 and up) and $8 for kids (ages 3-12). Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Wednesday, Aug.21
Open Class florals and plants will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 9 to 11 a.m. The exhibit building will then be open for viewing from 2 to 7 p.m.
From 5 to 7 p.m., weigh-in and receiving for lamb, goat, swine and market beef will take place. At 7 p.m. that evening, stick around to watch the Fireman’s Challenge organized by the Junior Fair Board.
Also at 7 p.m., there will be an exhibitor meeting at the livestock barn. Then livestock judging will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
It is expected that this will be a big day for the fair as it starts off with the hog market classes at 8 a.m., then sheep market at 10:30 a.m.
The Exhibit Building and small animal barn will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
From 12 noon-5:30 p.m., small animal entries will be accepted along with small animal poster contest entries.
That afternoon the goat market classes begin at 12:30 p.m., then the beef market at 3 p.m., to be followed by open heifer market.
Brown’s Amusements carnival midway will come alive at 4 p.m., along with Fun on the Farm and the Local Talent show. The talent show will perform at the pavilion until 6 p.m. Fun on the Farm opens from 4 until 7 p.m.
A Cowboy Mounted Shooting exhibition is part of the rodeo pre-show and begins in the main arena at 6 p.m. The Rodeo Grand Entry will occur at 6:45 p.m. and the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) rodeo featuring Broken Heart Rodeo Company begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the grandstand $10, general admission $8. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
The day begins at 8 a.m., when the small animal barn opens. On this day there will be showmanship classes held in the livestock barn. First up, at 8 a.m. are the swine showmanship classes, then at 10 a.m., the dairy showmanship classes. Also at 10 a.m., the rabbit, poultry and pigeon judging, which is open to the public, will take place in the small animal building.
The Exhibit Building will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The sheep showmanship classes are at 11:30 a.m., followed by goat showmanship at 2 p.m., in the livestock barn.
Also at 2 p.m., the open class pet show will be held at the pavilion. At 3 p.m., Brown’s Amusements midway carnival will re-open for the day.
The beef showmanship classes will be held at 3 p.m., at the livestock barn.
From 4 to 6 p.m., local talent will entertain the crowds at the pavilion and Fun on the Farm will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.
The big event — the Demolition Derby, that everyone looks forward to — will begin with lots of noise, smoke and excitement in the arena at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The last day of the fair will be full of activities beginning with the Livestock Buyers Breakfast at 8 a.m. and the small animal barn will open. All entries for the Annual Car and Tractor Show will need to be turned in by 10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the ever-popular Mud Volleyball competition play-offs will take place at the pit. The event is limited to eight teams. To register a team, contact Steve or Tina Roberts at (435) 851-7437 or (435) 851-2550 before Monday, Aug. 19.
A special tribute to Willie the Clown will be held at 9:45 a.m., at the pavilion. It will be followed by the annual Sanpete County Junior Livestock Auction at 10 a.m., at the show ring in the livestock barn.
Also at 10 a.m., the car and tractor show begins at 500 North Main, Manti. Vehicles will be on display until 4 p.m. when the car show awards will be presented.
Local talent performances will take place at the pavilion from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Exhibit Building will open and remain open until 8 p.m. Fun on the Farm will be open until 5 p.m.
The Cattlemen’s Association Beef Feast will be held at 12 noon, at the pavilion. Cost is $10 per plate. Also at noon, Brown’s Amusements midway and carnival will open, while over in the small animal barn, the small animal awards will be presented.
At 1 p.m., the horse pull competition will be held in the arena. At 2 p.m., the pie eating contest will be held in the pavilion. Then at 3 p.m., watch the kids, ages 3 to 10, dash for prizes in the Mud Scramble at the pit next to Fun on the Farm.
The Mammoth Parade led by Clair and Arla Otten as grand marshals and Terry C. Rigby as 2019 Sanpete County King Cowboy begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street, Manti.
At 5 p.m., those who brought small animals for the exhibits need to remember to pick them up.
Then the grand, last night of the fair kicks off in the arena with a Cowboy Mounted Shooting exhibition at 7 p.m., followed by the grand entry at 7:45 p.m. and the premier RMPRA Broken Heart Rodeo Company at 8 p.m.
Rodeo, event tickets
Tickets for Xtreme Moto Racing, the rodeos, demolition derby and carnival are available online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com/. Tickets will also be sold at the Fair Grounds Ticket Booth Monday through Friday, Aug. 5-9 and 12-16, from 4 to 8 p.m.
All tickets for the Miss Sanpete County pageant or the Dave Stamey concert will be sold at the door of the event.